15 Cutie Straw Bags to Tote All of Your Summer Essentials

Hit all the summer hot spots with cute straw bags in celebrity style. Complete your easy breezy outfits with this signature accessory

Once reserved for beach days and picnics, woven shoppers, totes and clutches are a chic, city-ready staple for celebrities like Nicole Richie, Julianne Hough and Lily Aldridge. A blend of raffia, wicker, straw and long grasses, these sun-bleached carryalls are best worn with a printed summer dress and your favourite pair of sandals.

Jane Clam Clutch in Natural, $270, kayudesign.com

