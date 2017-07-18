25 Cute Halter Tops We’re Wearing With Everything ATM

Halter tops were a staple in the ’90s, and like the tracksuit, fanny pack and Slinky Slides, they’re back.

Whether you wear them with denim shorts, colourful pants or flowy skirts, halter tops are the perfect summer top we can’t live without. They let you show off your shoulders and keep your cool on those hot summer days. With summer here in full force, we rounded up a few of our fave halter tops you can wear virtually any time and anywhere.

Sunday in Brooklyn Sammie halter top, $99, anthropologie.com

