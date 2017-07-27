Fanny Packs are Happening, and You Can Shop Them Here

You have to hand it to Kendall Jenner. The 21-year-old superstar has single-handedly made fanny packs cool again. Over the past weeks, Jenner has been snapped wearing vintage Louis Vuitton and Chanel versions of the function-over-fashion bag at least a half dozen occasions. And since we all know that three marks a trend, you can trust us when we tell you that fanny packs are officially a thing.

Clearly, Jenner is on a mission to make fanny packs the cool bags of summer, and only time will tell if she’s successful. But since she’s giving the geek to chic accessory some serious street cred, for now, we want to get in on the fanny pack action.

Here are 15 actually cute fanny pack options—at every price point—to buckle up right now.

Silver Metallic Bum Bag, $42, missselfridge.com

2. Square Belt Bag, $34, urbanoutfitters.com

3. Versus Black Nylon Lion Medallion Waist Bag, $350, ssense.com

4. Street Level Velvet Belt Bag, $51, bloomingdales.com

5. Eighteen Hip Pack, $65, herschel.ca

6. Faux Leather Fanny Pack, $26, forever21.com

7. Gucci GG Marmont Quilted Leather Belt Bag, $959, net-a-porter.com

8. Nylon Waist Pack, $49, simons.ca

9. 3.1 Phillip Lim Hana Belt Bag, $795, blueandcream.com

10. Black Studded Bum Bag, $62, riverisland.com

11. Pink Tassel Bum Bag, $26, missguidedus.com

12. Adidas by Stella McCartney Running Belt, $60, matchesfashion.com

13. Prada Floral-Embroidered Nylon Belt Bag, $2675, saksfifthavenue.com

14. Madras Weave Fanny pack, $245, clarev.com

15. Ellis Fanny Pack, $525, rag-bone.com Next

