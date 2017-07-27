Fanny Packs are Happening, and You Can Shop Them Here

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
You have to hand it to Kendall Jenner. The 21-year-old superstar has single-handedly made fanny packs cool again. Over the past weeks, Jenner has been snapped wearing vintage Louis Vuitton and Chanel versions of the function-over-fashion bag at least a half dozen occasions. And since we all know that three marks a trend, you can trust us when we tell you that fanny packs are officially a thing.
Clearly, Jenner is on a mission to make fanny packs the cool bags of summer, and only time will tell if she’s successful. But since she’s giving the geek to chic accessory some serious street cred, for now, we want to get in on the fanny pack action.
Here are 15 actually cute fanny pack options—at every price point—to buckle up right now.