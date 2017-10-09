Attention Curvy Gals: The Perfect Button-Up Really *Does* Exist

Finding a stylish button-up shirt that fits in all the right places is like spotting a four-leaf clover—possible, but rare. My biggest problem is finding a look that has enough give around the chest to not show a gap between buttons. Or, if it fits across my bust, the rest of the shirt ends up looking too loose.
I knew there were better options out there, so I asked my pal, Toronto stylist Rachel Matthews Burton, to share her tips for finding the perfect-fitting button-up:
1. Fit the largest part of your body first then tailor the rest
If you have a large chest, look for shirts with darts sewn into the bust area.
2. Try a men’s shirt
“Roll up the sleeves, undo the top few buttons to create a longer silhouette and add a statement necklace for a feminine touch,” says Matthews Burton (I love this idea). Or have it tailored to suit your shape.
3. Use a safety pin or double-sided tape in a pinch
If you’re having the gap issue with a shirt you already own, you can use a pin or tape, or if you have more time, sew in invisible snaps (find tutorials on YouTube or head to a tailor). I usually throw on a camisole or tank top to wear underneath and leave the top few buttons undone.
A few other things I’ve learned:
Fit is key
A crisp white or black button-up shirt, especially one that falls around the hips, looks great on everyone—when it fits well.
Don’t be afraid to mix it up
For work, pair a sleeveless top with a feminine detail—like ruffles—with your favourite skirt. A necktie or bow around the collar is a nice touch, too. Long-sleeved or three-quarter-sleeved button-ups are great for layering in the fall: wear one over a maxi dress or a tank top, leave it unbuttoned and tie it at the waist (another way to avoid the dreaded button gap if it’s giving you trouble).
The structure of a button-up is a personal preference—don’t feel restricted to one shape. I like flowy button-up tunics with pintucks around the bust to flatter my shape; I also love boxy cuts that fall around the waist, especially paired with a pair of high-waisted shorts or a pencil skirt. Mix up your look with details in the sleeves, especially if you’re bored with your work wardrobe: try flared options or something with slits. Unique touches like structured pockets and edgy cutouts can also make your outfit stand out.
Experiment with fabric
A light denim button-up is a great laidback pick, while cotton shirts with a bit of stretch will give you a comfy fitted look. Personally, I love sheer options; wear a cami underneath (or skip it if you’re feeling extra flirty) and finish the look with skinny jeans and heels. When it comes to colour, white is always classic, but I’m a sucker for a tropical or floral print. Embroidered flowers are also hot right now, especially over stripes.
1 of 9
A vibrant pattern and pintuck detailing give this top feminine flair.
Melissa McCarthy Printed Blouse, $69, penningtons.com
Related:
The Absolute Best Jeans for a Curvy Body Shape
Fashion Month Just Wrapped But You Can Shop These SS18 Trends Right Now
Joe Fresh Launches Extended Sizes for Fall—Here Are Our Fave Picks
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.