Bella Hadid Is Making a Case for Crochet—and We’re Here for It

Bella has us hooked on the woven look

While all eyes have been on the insanely gorgeous gowns sauntering down the red carpets in Cannes, we couldn’t help take note of Bella Hadid’s off-duty ensemble that takes the crochet trend to the next level. Channeling the ’90s (likely the last time you saw crochet fashion blow up in a big way—remember those vests?), her see-through cropped pants and itsy-bitsy top are definitely head-turners.

If you’re not ready for a completely see-through outfit, try the trend on top of swimwear (poolside, anyone?) or with a skimpy tank on an insufferably hot day.

Want more ’90s wardrobe ideas? Check out these Baywatch-inspired one-piece swimsuits and throwback sunnies—another Hadid-approved staple.

Then scroll through to shop to our favourite crochet-inspired picks to complete your look.

Free People

Playsuit, $400, freepeople.com

