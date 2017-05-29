While all eyes have been on the insanely gorgeous gowns sauntering down the red carpets in Cannes, we couldn’t help take note of Bella Hadid’s off-duty ensemble that takes the crochet trend to the next level. Channeling the ’90s (likely the last time you saw crochet fashion blow up in a big way—remember those vests?), her see-through cropped pants and itsy-bitsy top are definitely head-turners.

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on May 27, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

If you’re not ready for a completely see-through outfit, try the trend on top of swimwear (poolside, anyone?) or with a skimpy tank on an insufferably hot day.

Want more ’90s wardrobe ideas? Check out these Baywatch-inspired one-piece swimsuits and throwback sunnies—another Hadid-approved staple.

Then scroll through to shop to our favourite crochet-inspired picks to complete your look.

Free People Playsuit, $400, freepeople.com

