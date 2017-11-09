All the Best Looks From the 2017 Country Music Awards Red Carpet

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
The 51st Annual Country Music Association Awards took place on November 8 in Nashville, Tennessee, marking the tenth consecutive CMAs with country stars Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood as co-hosts. The evening was full of powerful moments, from a tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting to Underwood and Paisley’s takedown of Trump, as well as unforgettable fashion including a whopping ten outfit changes from Underwood.
Style—and glamour, honey!—are obviously an important part of country music’s biggest night, and not just for Underwood. Click through for all our fave celeb looks from the 2017 Country Music Awards red carpet.