All the Best Looks From the 2017 Country Music Awards Red Carpet

From co-host Carrie Underwood to Pink’s cutie daughter, country’s biggest night served some major red carpet moments

0

The 51st Annual Country Music Association Awards took place on November 8 in Nashville, Tennessee, marking the tenth consecutive CMAs with country stars Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood as co-hosts. The evening was full of powerful moments, from a tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting to Underwood and Paisley’s takedown of Trump, as well as unforgettable fashion including a whopping ten outfit changes from Underwood.

Style—and glamour, honey!—are obviously an important part of country music’s biggest night, and not just for Underwood. Click through for all our fave celeb looks from the 2017 Country Music Awards red carpet.

(Photo: Getty Images)

Willow and Pink in Monsoori

