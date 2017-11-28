18 Cool Australian Designers You’ll Defs be Wearing in 2018

*Bookmarks every single one of these designers*

0

Aussie style is trending up, y’all. The Land Down Under has been a home décor powerhouse for a few years now—we’re pretty sure basically every mod, bright home we’ve saved on Pinterest is located in Sydney, tbh—but the country’s fashion scene is worth checking out, too. Australia has a burgeoning contemporary scene and, thanks to Instagram, it’s easier than ever to find the coolest new brand. Plus, if you order from Oz, you’re pretty much guaranteed to be the only one in your girl gang rocking these chic pieces. Here are 18 cool Australian designers to shop right now.

1 of 18

Previous
Next

Style Addict

Audrey Top, $48, styleaddict.com/au

Previous
Next

Related:
Celebs Can’t Get Enough of These Canadian Fashion Designers
11 Black Celebs Who Embrace Their Natural Curls
12 Fashionable Gift Ideas Inspired by Your Favourite Riverdale Characters

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.

Comments are closed.

Resources