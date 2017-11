18 Cool Australian Designers You’ll Defs be Wearing in 2018

Aussie style is trending up, y’all. The Land Down Under has been a home décor powerhouse for a few years now—we’re pretty sure basically every mod, bright home we’ve saved on Pinterest is located in Sydney, tbh—but the country’s fashion scene is worth checking out, too. Australia has a burgeoning contemporary scene and, thanks to Instagram, it’s easier than ever to find the coolest new brand. Plus, if you order from Oz, you’re pretty much guaranteed to be the only one in your girl gang rocking these chic pieces. Here are 18 cool Australian designers to shop right now.

Style Addict Audrey Top, $48, styleaddict.com/au

Style Addict Audrey Top, $48, styleaddict.com/au

2. Sabo Skirt Farren Dress, $74, saboskirt.com

3. Tony Bianco Harvey Olive Kid Suede, $131, intl.tonybianco.com

4. Nobody Denim Cult Kick Flare Raw Faithful, $270, nobodydenim.com

5. Réalisation Realisation The Bianca Summer Loving Blue, $179, realisationpar.com

6. Bamba Vino Top in Military Green, $78, bambaswim.com

7. Quay Australia QuayxDesi Sahara Sunglasses, $83, quayaustralia.com

8. BNKR C/MEO Collective Eventual Dress, $217, us.fashionbunker.com

9. Triangl Triangl Lexi Bikini, $101, northamerica.triangl.com

10. Hunter Linen Ori Pants, $271, hunterthelabel.com

11. Bec + Bridge Frivolous Top, $332, becandbridge.com

12. Witchery Cindy Pearl Clutch, $201, witchery.com

13. Kookai Valentine Midi Dress, $252, kookai.com

14. Lorna Jane Women’s Authentic Active Jacket, $154, sportchek.ca

15. Zimmerman Ruffle Midi Dress, $866, zimmermanwear.com

16. Style Keepers Sunshine Beach Ruffled Tunic, $119, stylekeepers.com

17. Ugg Kasen Boots, $190, ugg.com

Sir Ischia Embroidered Tie Top, $174, sirthelabel.com

