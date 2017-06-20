Your Pride Fashion Guide: 30 Ways to Wear Your Pride

In the city of Toronto June means Pride month. 2017 marks the 37th year Toronto will host one of North America’s largest festivals promoting the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community.

On June 25 all roads will lead to Bloor and Church St. to march in unity, love and style. Sunday’s Pride Parade is the weekend’s center of celebration where 150+ diverse squads will meet downtown to rep their individuality.

Historically, members of the LGBTQ+ community used to wear bright colour-blocking outfits to signal their status to one another. It wasn’t until the ’70s that artist Gilbert Baker designed the first gay flag in rainbow: pink for sex, red for life, orange for healing, yellow for sunlight, green for nature, blue for art, indigo for harmony, and violet for the human spirit.

Besides being a fabulous occasion to be in full rainbow uniform, every year a theme is chosen that reflects the present situation of the queer community. Past themes included “Fearless” (2006), “Unstoppable!” (2007), “Unified” (2008), and “Can’t Stop. Won’t Stop.” (2009). This year’s logo is the + sign, a mark of positive inclusivity for all voices and people.

Fashion remains a key cornerstone at the annual event as a way to express who you are and how you feel. So when you see crowds of sky high heels or wild outfits, remember there are equally fabulous personalities behind it all just happy to be themselves!

Now that you’ve got a synopsis of this year’s soiree here’s your pride fashion guide on how to rock it in colour!

Motel Venom swimsuit in electric rainbow, $86, motelrocks.com

