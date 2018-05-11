You’re Going to Want Everything from the Latest Coach Collab

Calling all Disney lovers! Coach, aka the captain of chic collabs, is making your childhood dreams come true with its latest partnership called Disney x Coach: A Dark Fairytale.

If you’re thinking that bright colours and cheerful prints will dominate this collection, think again. Much like the name suggests, you can expect dark, moody pieces with prints and patches featuring unexpected characters (like the poisonous apple from Snow White and the Seven Dwarves). A press release describing the collab stated, “the pieces play with spooky undertones and the tension of nostalgic Disney animations to create a halo collection for the season inspired by an American gothic fairy tale of New York.”

Similar to Coach’s collab with Selena Gomez, this one will feature a selection of beautifully crafted handbags and leather goods, but this time around they’ve also expanded it to apparel, adding hoodies and graphic T-shirts to the mix.

Scroll through the gallery below to see highlights from the latest Disney x Coach collaboration, which goes on sale Monday, May 14.

1 of 24 Previous Next Tumblr

Poison Apple Intarsia Sweater, $455, ca.coach.com

Related:

Celebs—like Selena Gomez and Tracee Ellis Ross—Stole the Show at Prada Resort 2019

Glossier’s Latest Launch—That’ll Give You “Baby Extensions”—Just Landed

Three Major Fashion Movies to See This Summer