Where to Buy Those Clear Totes Everyone on Insta Is Carrying

Move over basket bags, because clear tote bags are the next must-have accessory. It seems as though every cool girl on Instagram has replaced her purse with one of these trendy carry-alls. They’re usually rectangular shaped, feature a large zipper-less opening and are transparent (either fully clear or tinted) in order for you to see all your precious belongings. (The only downside: You have to clear out all your errant bobby pins, candy wrappers and crumpled tissues—or at least conceal them in a cute pouch, like the Glossier ones.)

If you’re wondering where to get your hands on one of these bags, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up a dozen options, from very affordable to high-end designer, to suit every budget.

Shirley Bag Clear, $270, staud.clothing

