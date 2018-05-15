Chrissy Metz Just Stepped Out in a Sweet, Super Affordable Green Dress

It’s always so refreshing to see a star step out in an affordable look for a big event. Like Meghan Markle wearing Aritzia or Bella Hadid wearing Levi’s, it makes the saying, “stars, they’re just like us,” seem legit. That’s why we were thrilled to see our girl, Chrissy Metz, step out in a dress from Eloquii at the NBC upfronts presentation for season three of This Is Us.

Chrissy stunned in a green wrap dress complete with a ruffled hem and a contrasting pattern—SO on trend for spring 2018. We found out later in the evening that it’s from the affordable, plus-size retailer Eloquii after she tagged the brand on Instagram. The pretty, patterned dress—which you can wear to just about any occasion this summer—is still available in every size and will only set you back $166 CAD.

This isn’t the first time that Chrissy has worn an affordable lewk to a major event. At the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards, the star wore another dress from Eloquii which she customized with her stylist and a dressmaker. Seriously, is there anything Chrissy Metz can’t do?!

