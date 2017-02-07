There’s a reason why the faux fur coat has never gone out of style: it makes you look insanely chic, but feel like a cozy teddy bear. And since the weather is still cold enough to penetrate the deepest, darkest depths of our soul, there’s never been a better time to go out and treat yourself to one.

