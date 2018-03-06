Was Chanel’s Outdoorsy Paris Fashion Week Show an Ode to Canada?

With a guestlist that numbered in the literal thousands, Chanel’s Paris Fashion Week runway show was definitely the week’s largest, not to mention the most extravagant. That’s no surprise; Karl Lagerfeld and his production team always design an iconic set (hi, hello, remember last year’s actual rocket ship?). But unlike 2017’s futuristic theme, this year’s look was a little more down to earth, as A-listers Keira Knightley, Lily Allen, Lara Stone and Marc Jacobs saw from their front row seats, which (naturally) took the form of planks made from tree trunks.

The glass-ceilinged exhibition space of Paris’ Grand Palais was lined with 12 small oak trees, while the runway—which was, “an epic 140 metres long and 33 metres wide,” according to British Vogue—was bisected by nine larger ones. Models picked their way over moss, tree roots, fallen leaves and twigs. Apparently, the space even smelled like a forest.

All of which got us thinking: Could Canada have been on Karl’s mind when he was conceptualizing Chanel’s latest runway show? We know that might sound far-fetched, but hear us out: The show featured an autumnal forest complete with real oak trees and fallen leaves—very Canadiana. And the invites themselves were adorned with leaves, too.

Okay, maybe Uncle Karl wasn’t thinking of the True North as much as he was thinking fall vibes in general, but we’re still v. v. here for the show’s OTT set direction, not to mention the lewks, which ranged from mod maxi coats to trousers and oversized jackets done in the brand’s iconic quilting to super chic evening gowns. Scroll through the gallery below for every look from Chanel’s Fall 2018 Collection.

1 of 81 Previous Next Tumblr

(Photo: IMAXTREE) Chanel Fall 2018 Collection

Related:

Everyone at PFW Was Wearing This Beyoncé-Inspired Accessory

From Supreme Sk8er to Chanel Elite, Which Street Style Squad Do You Belong to?

Kaia Gerber, 16, Just Made Her Couture Debut and You Have to See the Pics