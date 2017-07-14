Céline Dion Is Our Ultimate Style Icon—Here’s How to Get Her Beyond-Chic Look

All praise Queen Céline!

It’s a style renaissance! In Europe, the singer is wowing fans and hitting multiple sartorial high notes—and you can, too!

(Photo: Getty Images)

Working with stylist Law Roach (the “style architect”), Céline recently stepped out in a leather ochr midi-dress and black accessories from Dior.

