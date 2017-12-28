A Look Back at Céline Dion’s Most Bomb Outfits of 2017

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Sure, 2017 had its fair share of setbacks, from the Trump administration’s BS to Blake Shelton being named People’s Sexiest Man Alive (SO not over that one), but if there was ever a glimmer of hope, it came from our gal, Céline Dion.
Ever since the Canadian icon enlisted the styling talents of Law Roach—the powerhouse “image architect” behind Zendaya, Demi Lovato and Arianna Grande—Saint Céline has been the fashionable gift that keeps on giving, turning out flawless lewks both on and off the red carpet. (Lest we forget when she showed up to the Billboard Music Awards looking like an angelic marshmallow in a Stephane Rolland haute couture gown, or that time she casually strolled the streets of Paris in head-to-toe Gucci.)
Girl is fun and a total ham for the cam, so let’s take an exciting ride down memory lane and reflect on Céline’s most fire fits of 2017.