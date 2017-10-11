Celebs are Low-Key Loving This Cool, Affordable Jacket Right Now

Solange, Chance The Rapper, Karlie Kloss and more rocking customized trucker jackets

0

We love a good denim jacket more than anything else—yes, even for fall. And apparently our fave celebs love them too. To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Levi’s trucker jacket, stars and influencers alike (50 of them, to be exact) collabed with the brand to customize their very own jacket, and the results are insane.

If your denim is a little lacklustre and you’re feeling like it needs an update, look no further than these celebs and their epic creations for inspo. Solange, Chance The Rapper, Karlie Kloss and more take their plain old trucker jackets to a whole new level. Spoiler alert: Solange’s white denim number makes us want to whip out the craft supplies!

1 of 8

Previous
Next

Chance The Rapper

Chance kept his look clean and simple by adding a chic shearling collar.

Previous
Next

Related:
The Absolute Best Jeans If You’re Tall
Fashion Month Just Wrapped But You Can Shop These SS18 Trends Right Now
10 Reasons Why Your Jeans Don’t Fit

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.

Comments are closed.

Resources