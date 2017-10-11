Celebs are Low-Key Loving This Cool, Affordable Jacket Right Now

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.

We love a good denim jacket more than anything else—yes, even for fall. And apparently our fave celebs love them too. To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Levi’s trucker jacket, stars and influencers alike (50 of them, to be exact) collabed with the brand to customize their very own jacket, and the results are insane.
If your denim is a little lacklustre and you’re feeling like it needs an update, look no further than these celebs and their epic creations for inspo. Solange, Chance The Rapper, Karlie Kloss and more take their plain old trucker jackets to a whole new level. Spoiler alert: Solange’s white denim number makes us want to whip out the craft supplies!