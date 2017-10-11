Celebs are Low-Key Loving This Cool, Affordable Jacket Right Now

We love a good denim jacket more than anything else—yes, even for fall. And apparently our fave celebs love them too. To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Levi’s trucker jacket, stars and influencers alike (50 of them, to be exact) collabed with the brand to customize their very own jacket, and the results are insane.

If your denim is a little lacklustre and you’re feeling like it needs an update, look no further than these celebs and their epic creations for inspo. Solange, Chance The Rapper, Karlie Kloss and more take their plain old trucker jackets to a whole new level. Spoiler alert: Solange’s white denim number makes us want to whip out the craft supplies!

Chance The Rapper Chance kept his look clean and simple by adding a chic shearling collar.

2. Justin Timberlake JT has brought SexyBack with this plaid-lined trucker.

3. Karlie Kloss Karlie simply cropped her jacket to give it a whole new look.

4. Virgil Abloh Virgil Abloh went all out with his design, giving his jean jacket a full-on couture makeover. But would you expect anything else from the designer?

5. Solange Solange turned her trucker into a trench-like denim jacket and it’s sooo good.

6. Taylor Kitsch The khaki green jacket looks perfect with Taylor’s eyes, non?

7. Diplo Diplo turned his trucker into a work of art by adding this masterpiece on the back panel.

8. Snoop Dog Snoop Dog embellished his jacket with his name and where he’s from, natch. Next

