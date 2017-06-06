The Veuve Polo Classic Had All Your Wedding Guest Style Inspo

Need some ideas for your wedding season wardrobe? Check out all the celebs who turned it out for Saturday’s fancy festivities

0

On Saturday, a bunch of celebs journeyed to Liberty State Park in New Jersey to celebrate two very posh things: polo and Champagne. It was the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic 10th annual party, and everyone from Nicole Kidman to Kendall Jenner turned up for the occasion.

Since the polo party is a fancy daytime affair, celebs usually show up in outfits that are more garden party-chic than their usual go-to red carpet looks. That means florals, lace details and pretty blush tones abound. It also means their looks are the perfect inspiration for your summer wedding guest outfits.

So if you’ve got a social calendar jam-packed with weddings, click through to see all the best-dressed celebs at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic and get inspired by their dresses, jumpsuits and lawn-ready heels. Hats optional, of course.

1 of 10

(Photo: Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner

in Dolce and Gabbana

