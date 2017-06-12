The Statement Maker: Beyoncé

Queen Bey knows how to work a bump on the red carpet. Exhibit A: at the Grammy Awards she was expectant perfection in a red sequin dress. But she truly slays at taking a potentially casual outfit to the next level. Under her watchful gaze the simple jeans and T-shirt combo reaches new heights. For the basics, shop maternity-specific lines for the best fit and cuts that’ll adjust to various trimesters. Stick to a simple top, nothing revolutionary needed there, but look for denim that hits a modern mark. Details such as distressing, fading and raw hems can all work in tandem. The must-do step is adding a kimono jacket. The flowing silhouette delivers instant elegance and drama, while a bold pattern and bright colours guarantees head-turning action. Plus, it’s easy to shop for because it needn’t fit around a belly, you’ll only be wearing it open. Beyoncé cranks it up to 11 by utilizing glam accessories, but with a statement layer in the spotlight quiet extras can also be solid back up performers. P.S. For a dressed down option, swap in black opaque leggings and sneakers to get daytime mileage out of a kimono.

Get the Look:

Floral, fabulous and feels like pajamas adds up to a style win.

Zara kimono, $120, zara.com



A cap sleeve cut and extended hem create a perfect fit for two.

H&M MAMA Jersey Top, $15, hm.com



An ROI without regrets, find a pair of maternity jeans you love.

Hunter Distressed Jeans, $175, aniandwren.com



Thanks to a refined shape, this hands-free option is casual, cool and all grown up.

Pixi Mood Faux Leather Convertible Backpack, $96, nordstrom.com



Beyoncé rocks towering heels (natch), but flats with oversize embellishment can earn a standing ovation, too.

Zara Pearly Strappy Sandals, $60, zara.com





The Boho Babe: Lauren Conrad

The ultimate California girl, Lauren Conrad knows a warm weather wardrobe just isn’t complete without a breezy white dress. With baby on the way she has embraced the ease and breezy vibe of an A-line shape, which works at any stage of pregnancy. Zeroing in on a textured fabric, like lace, keep things interesting, while a dress with an off-the-shoulder cut seals in a trendy touch. This look thrives on relaxed shapes, if you’ve found a white tunic top you love it’s easy to build a similar look by adding white wide cut pants that sit low under your belly. To maximize an airy look, do as Conrad does and steer clear of finishing touches in dark tones. Lastly, add a delicate layered necklace that a) won’t constrict a fluctuating body part and b) won’t pull focus from your best accessory—your naturally enhanced glow!

Get the Look:

Eyelet, crochet and lace make any white dress better.

LOFT dress, $127, loft.com



An alternate way to keep the good times flowing: layer these under a white tunic.

Gap pants, $70, gapcanada.ca



A reminder that gold is a neutral, and extra gorgeous in summer.

Ann Taylor Gretel Metallic Leather Slides, $167, anntaylor.com



This basket tote is the perfect size, and perfectly fun.

Kayu Mini St. Tropez Tote, $78, jcrew.com



A mix of chain link styles leads to a layered but fuss-free result.

H&M Three Strand Necklace, $12, hm.com



The Jaw-Dropper: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Hello, hot mama! Whether you want to make an entrance at a special event or are just having all the feels for the awesomeness of your baby-making body, the shortcut to a jaw-dropping look is a minimalist black dress with a fitted silhouette. Easily personalized, the blank slate factor of this overall look makes it pregnant with possibilities—any mom-to-be can rock this. And fashion’s love affair with athleisure has made stretch-fit options plentiful, just upsize accordingly. Look for a dress that features geometric interest at the neckline, à la Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Asymmetric lines, cut outs and strappy details can all elevate a simple black frock. Rosie’s thigh-high slit is optional (would you cover those stems?!) and works with her choice of floor length hemline. But, IRL, a midi length hem acts as a modern counterbalance to a bump-hugging silhouette. Her major lace-up stilettos can also be replaced by manageable, yet sexy, heels. And the final step to get you and your built-in plus one ready: indulge in serious ear candy and choose a pair of statement earrings.

Get the Look:

A strap-happy neckline transforms a simple sheath.

Dress the Population Gwen Midi Dress, $274, nordstrom.com



What’s sexy but unexpected? A glimpse of shoulders.

Michael Michael Kors Peek-a-boo Stretch Viscose Midi Dress, $139, michaelkors.ca



Bigger is better when it comes to the season’s best earrings.

Ann Taylor Crystal Chandelier Earrings, $57, anntaylor.com



Bows and glitzy low heels dress up feet without sacrificing comfort.

Browns Couture Mules, $200, brownshoes.com



A beautiful way to manage night-out essentials.

Nine West Sansy Clutch Cross Body Bag, $55, ninewest.ca



