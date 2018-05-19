Selena! Oprah! Priyanka! All the Celebrity Guests at the Royal Wedding

Yes, Meghan’s dress reveal was a moment~~~still swooning over that understated Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy~~~but royal wedding watchers were also #blessed with many fine fashion lewks from the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams, Amal Clooney and more. Here, all the best fashion from Harry and Meghan’s big day.Check out the rest of the gallery
