From Kim as Cher to Gwyneth’s Throwback, Celebs Are Killing It with Their Halloween Costumes

When Halloween rolls around, you can trust celebs to bring their A-games to whatever fab parties they hit up. And this year, they met the challenge. Kim K and her BFF Jonathan wore a spot-on recreation of an iconic Sonny and Cher look, while British singer Dua Lipa looked delightfully spooky as Lydia Deetz from the Halloween classic Beetlejuice. And our personal fave: Gwyneth Paltrow revisited her role in Seven as (spoiler alert) a head in a box.

Click through for all that and more—and we’ll keep adding until the spooky season is officially over.

Karlie Kloss as Marilyn Monroe

Karlie Kloss as Marilyn Monroe

2. Sara Sampaio as zombie Little Red Riding Hood

3. Poppy Delevingne as a prehistoric lady

4. Kristen Bell as Elsa

5. Amandla Stenberg as Reggie Rocket

6. Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian as Michael Jackson and Madonna

7. Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban as Sonny and Cher Kim Kardashian and best friend Jonathan Cheban channeled 1970s power couple Sonny and Cher.

8. Demi Lovato as Selena Demi Lovato transformed into late singer Selena Quintanilla for her Halloween celebrations. As seen in a series of her public Snapchats, the 25-year-old entertainer wore the star’s iconic purple jumpsuit out to a weekend Halloween party. Demi wowed in the famous ensemble, which clung to her curves and flaunted some serious cleavage. She completed the doppelgänger look with a long Selena-like wig.

9. Adele as a court jester Rolling in the glam! Adele delighted fans when she took to Instagram for the first time in a while to share her early Halloween look. The 29-year-old Grammy-winner got all dolled up as a glamorous clown. “Happy Early Halloween & Happy Birthday Gorgeous,” she wrote on social media along with the picture.

10. Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland as Eleven and Dustin from Stranger Things Sarah Hyland and rumoured boyfriend Wells Adams (of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise fame) dressed up as Eleven and Dustin from Stranger Things.

11. Kaia Gerber and Cindy Gerber as ’70s babes Kaia and her mum Cindy slayed in full disco get-ups to the annual Casamigos Halloween party.

12. Brad Falchuk and Gwyneth Paltrow as John Doe and Tracy from Seven Spoiler alert! Gwyneth Paltrow’s costume gave away some of the story of the thriller film Seven in which she co-starred with Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman.

13. Dua Lipa as Lydia Deetz from Beetlejuice Singer Dua Lipa looked totally Beetlejuice-inspired as she put on a show for the 2017 Kiss Haunted House Party in London on Oct 26.

14. Busy Philipps as Hedwig from Hedwig and the Angry Inch One of the best people on Instagram transformed into the titular character from the early aughts movie.

15. Kourtney and Kim Kardashian as Michael Jackson and Madonna The sisters shared their crazy accurate costumes channelling this iconic coupling at the 1991 Academy Awards on Snapchat and Instagram on October 28.

16. Lauren Conrad as Cruella de Vil LC showed off this 101 Dalmatians costume on her Instagram on October 19.

17. Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman as Marla and Tyler from Fight Club Big Little Lies actress Zoë Kravitz dressed up as Marla Singer (played by Helena Bonham Carter) of the cult classic film Fight Club , while her boyfriend Glusman transformed into Tyler Durden, Brad Pitt’s iconic character from the film. She captioned her photo, “1st rule of fight club”.

18. Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa as Handmaids from The Handmaid’s Tale The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-hosts dressed up as Handmaids for a segment of the show’s Halloween special.

19. Rita Ora as Poison Ivy Rita Ora stunned the crowd in the perfect Poison Ivy costume, complete with green fishnets and suede heels at the Kiss Haunted House Party on Oct 26. The singer performed later that night, as well. Next

