It’s Finally Time to Have Your Carrie Bradshaw Moment in Tulle

These picks are for anyone who’s been waiting to recreate that I-C-O-N-I-C Sex and the City intro scene since 1998. We feel you, girlfriend

  0
<B> Carrie Inspo: Saturday Afternoon Vintage Shopping </B>
5
view slideshow
Photos

Related:
You Fancy, Huh? 20 Cosy Cashmere Pieces to Shop Now
15 Not-Basic Faux Fur Finds to Rock This Winter
Move Over It Girls, Stylish Guys Are The New Fashion Muse

Introducing the FLARE Morning Fix App

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Download FLARE Morning Fix—our new daily app—for fresh hits of fashion, beauty, health, sex, relationships, work and culture, plus shoppable outfit inspo! Find it on the App Store and Google Play.

Google Play Store
Apple App Store

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources