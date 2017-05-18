Cannes 2017 Style: What The Stars Are Wearing

The Cannes 2017 red carpet is the most serious thanks to strict rules re: footwear (heels only, plz), and aside from the Met Gala, it’s arguably the most fancy/fashion-forward. Celebs always come armed with an entire wardrobe of on-point, French Riviera-worthy outfits, from breezy day dresses to dramatic gowns to jeans.

Elle Fanning, for instance, already killed it in a unicorn gown from Vivienne Westwood, and Marion Cotillard raised eyebrows in some cuff-on-cuff-on-cuff Y/Project jeans (the cousins of these ones?) Whether the A-listers are going full-on glam or dressing down for daytime premieres, the week is always full of amazing looks.

Herewith, the best dressed (so far) from the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival.

1 of 12 Previous Next Tumblr

(Photo: Getty Images) Jessica Chastain in Roksanda

Related:

Cannes 2016 Style: What the Stars Wore

Belle-Inspired Looks from Cannes 2016



