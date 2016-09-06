As co-founder of Me and You, a line of tees and intimates that celebrates all things nostalgic and girly, Julia Baylis is empowering women one pair of granny panties at a time. The 24-year-old Brooklyn-based designer started the line in 2014 with real-life BFF, photographer Mayan Toledano, after the two met at fashion school and bonded over their mutual frustration with the industry’s predilection for one body type.

Featuring cotton basics and full-coverage knickers emblazoned with feminist power statements, and shot on non-models of various sizes and ethnicities (their friends), the dreamy pastel-hued images (Petra Collins has been a collaborator) immediately went viral with the millennial cool-girl set. This fall, the brand is taking its campaign worldwide with another high-profile pairing: a body-positive collection for American Apparel. “We want girls to feel represented, happy and confident,” says Baylis. “They should be proud of their bodies, no matter their size.”

