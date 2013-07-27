With an increasing number of stores launching easy breezy online shops, you no longer need to scour racks and trudge through malls and boulevards to find the clothes you’re lusting after. Homegrown online fashion retailers are a great way to avoid unnecessary duties and support our country’s fashion industry, too! Plus, many offer free shipping and returns are made so much easier without tricky duty fees.

Boutique & Independent

6 By Gee Beauty: What started as a tiny shop in Toronto’s midtown is now one of our go-to online retailers for a perfectly curated collection of luxe knits and tees, one-of-a-kind jewellery, edgy outerwear and select activewear pieces from homegrown line Michi. Even better? You can show shop their enviable Insta feed.

Augustina: The Yorkville, Toronto–based boutique hunts for rich-coloured clothing and sophisticated designs by labels like Loeffler Randall and Rebecca Minkoff.

Aritzia: Born in Vancouver, this brand’s bread and butter is well-made, affordable staples. And aside from the actual items, the packaging is extra special, with each piece individually wrapped in the prettiest paper.

Boutique 1861: This Montreal-based, fully bilingual site offers feminine and affordable fashion from smaller labels. Check out their prom and bridal sections for sweet special-occasion items, and don’t miss the vintage accessories. New items are added daily. Visit the storefront on Saint Laurent if you’re in town!

Dutil: Having opened its flagship location in Vancouver a few short years ago, Dutil has quickly become a Canadian favourite for premium denim, offering an impressive selection of coloured, printed, distressed and raw selvedge varieties.

Frank + Oak: F+O started as a menswear retailer in Montreal just four years ago, and earlier this fall, they took the plunge into womenswear. Now, ladies can get the same outfit-building service, or just shop individual pieces.

Gravity Pope: Established in Edmonton in 1990, Gravity Pope is one of Canada’s top high-end footwear boutiques. The brand has since added a carefully curated selection of contemporary clothing to the mix, selling labels like Acne and Maison Kitsuné online and in stores.

Jonathan + Olivia: J+O offers a beautiful selection of edgy and innovative contemporary fashion designs that nicely reflect the youthfulness of its Ossington Street store . Style-savvy shoppers from across the country have come to love their online shop, snatching up labels like Helmut Lang, Alexander Wang, Isabel Marant and Pamela Love.

Kit and Ace: Lululemon’s sophisticated younger sibling launched two years ago, and they’ve been serving up the softest cashmere ever since. Their pieces are made to be worn by those on the go, and they took their knowledge of workout wear to create the perfect marriage of function and design.

Lululemon: This Vancouver-based brand made all non-yogis realize how comfortable and functional yoga pants are (duh).

New Classics Studio: Blogger Alyssa Lau, who runs the Edmonton-based Ordinary People, started this e-commerce site that specializes in locally sourced, sustainable and fair trade products. You’ll find minimalist, ethically created pieces that are designed to remain in your wardrobe for years.

Oak + Fort: This Vancouver-based boutique has expanded, with stores in Alberta, Ontario and NYC. Think well-made, Japanese-inspired basics that will pair with just about everything in your closet. A fashion editor fave!

Rent Frock Repeat: Two Torontonians started RfR, a site that allows women to rent dresses for special occasions and parties: an economical way to get that perfect dress for a one-time-wear event.

Unicorn Boutique: This Montreal shop has an amazing online selection of clothing, lingerie, artisinal beauty products, minimalist jewellery, and those those perfect black Chelsea boots you’ve been searching for all your life.

Zane: The Queen West-based shop offers a diverse assortment of bright and bold accessories, specializing in hard-to-find handbags and jewellery

Designer & Department

Beyond the Rack: Known for its 48-hour flash sales, the membership-based online shopping destination offers big deals on designer labels.

Hudson’s Bay: The Canadian department store has plenty of stylish stock for sale online (and web exclusive sales, too.) Some offerings from The Room are also available on their website.

Joe Fresh: Whether you’re replenishing your basic white Ts, testing a trend, or buying a head to toe outfit for less than $100, Joe Fresh has plenty to offer in its online store.

The Peacock Parade: With headquarters in Toronto, the members-only site has generated plenty of buzz around its one-time-only flash sales.

Runway Crush: The luxurious online retailer sells an eclectic mix of merchandise made by a wide variety of both budding and established fashion designers. From Toronto-made dresses to jewellery handcrafted in Vancouver, the site offers top-tier Canadian fashion.

SHOEme: Go here for all your v. urgent shoe needs (like: “Oops, I don’t have winter boots and it just snowed 10 cm”). This site ships out suuuper fast—expect your order to arrive within a couple days, and no shipping fees on anything!

Simons: A Quebec-City institution, the 175-year old, family-owned department store offers an easy-to-navigate site with brands for every price point including designer labels like Carven, Elizabeth and James and Theory.

SSENSE: The online shop carries an impressive roster of high-end and luxury designer labels like Alexander McQueen and Saint Laurent. As a destination for all things cool, SSENSE also treats shoppers to a selection of fashion editorials, music playlists and trend reports.

The September: Shop designer shoes from cult faves like Aquazzura, Tabitha Simmons and Vince—plus exlusives like Sarah Flint—but skip the duty fees and hefty shipping costs when you order from this Canadian-owned e-boutique.

Beauty & Wellness



Beauty Mark: Shop top-of-the-line niche products from Canada’s premier boutique for make-up and skincare—they carry unique brands such as ILIA Beauty, Tata Harper and Butter London.

Clementine Fields: Hit up this Canadian e-tailer for all your green beauty needs—they stock all our favourite natural, and many locally made, brands like Crawford Street Skin Care, SW Basics Kjaer Weis and Tata Harper.

Consonant Skincare: For the chemical conscious—shop here for products that are 100 percent natural and free from all the nasties.

Holt Renfrew: The OG Canadian luxury store went beauty-only e-commerce last year, and they carry super fancy brands like Christian Louboutin, La Mer and Sisley.

Kaia Naturals: The no-frills makeup and skincare retailer—shop here to satisfy your desire for basic, healthy products.

Lise Watier: Pioneered by Canada’s Lise Watier herself, this brand is known for its high quality and innovative products and has become one of the largest players in the Canadian beauty market. Shop it now for all your cosmetic, skincare and fragrance essentials.

M.A.C Cosmetics: Shop M.A.C for a wide range of makeup that blends street savvy with glamorous style—these products were made to photograph well.

RMS Beauty: This is where you should go if you want to beautify with products that also rejuvenate and heal your skin. Its a win-win.

Saje Natural Wellness: This Canadian owned and operated powerhouse should be your go-to for 100 percent natural skincare and wellness products. Discover the healing power of plants!

