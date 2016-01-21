7 Canadian Lingerie Designers Give Their Best Fit Tips

What’s trending and how to wear it, all from the pros who know

1

1 of 14

Previous
Next

Mary Young

Designer: Mary Young

Tip: “Some trends arising in lingerie really focus on a more natural and comfortable design. Styles are really starting to drift from pushup and padded styles and more to soft cups. Lace is always prevalent in lingerie, but now it is more subdued in feminine details around the cup or detailed edges on panties rather than all over lace. If lace isn't your thing, mesh and contrasting coloured panels are a great alternative, adding extra detail without the addition of lace.” 

Previous
Next

Related:
Four Ways to Wear the Peek-a-Boo Lingerie Trend
20 Romantic Pieces Inspired By Our February Fashion Shoot
Canadian Online Shopping: The Retailers Editors Bookmark

Introducing the FLARE Morning Fix App

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Download FLARE Morning Fix—our new daily app—for fresh hits of fashion, beauty, health, sex, relationships, work and culture, plus shoppable outfit inspo! Find it on the App Store and Google Play.

Google Play Store
Apple App Store

One comment on “7 Canadian Lingerie Designers Give Their Best Fit Tips

  1. A Mind-blowing post. Cheers for the share! I am in the process of getting my girlfriend some provocative lingerie for Xmas so I am reading up on the subject. Nonetheless, I am still none the wiser :-)

    http://peachesandscreams.co.uk

    Reply

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources