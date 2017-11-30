Shop the Camouflage Print Trend That Kaia and Bella Can’t Get Enough of

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber’s favourite new label, Australia’s wallet-friendly I Am Gia, consistently nails the OTT streetwear looks every style star is clamouring for—most notably a top-to-toe camo look that is so on-point right now. Gerber was recently spotted wearing the jacket from this trendy two-piece, while the sisters Hadid and even Gerber’s mum, Cindy Crawford, were spotted sporting camouflage in 2017.
And for an added seal of approval, Kendall + Kylie have a pair of thigh-high moss green camo boots due to drop aaaaaaany day now onbrownsshoes.com. *Refreshes web page every two seconds*
Until you can snag Kendall + Kylie’s OTK boots, or if you’re after all the camo you can get your hands on, here are 16 ways to jump on the trend right now.