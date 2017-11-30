Shop the Camouflage Print Trend That Kaia and Bella Can’t Get Enough of

Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber’s favourite new label, Australia’s wallet-friendly I Am Gia, consistently nails the OTT streetwear looks every style star is clamouring for—most notably a top-to-toe camo look that is so on-point right now. Gerber was recently spotted wearing the jacket from this trendy two-piece, while the sisters Hadid and even Gerber’s mum, Cindy Crawford, were spotted sporting camouflage in 2017.

And for an added seal of approval, Kendall + Kylie have a pair of thigh-high moss green camo boots due to drop aaaaaaany day now on brownsshoes.com. *Refreshes web page every two seconds*

Until you can snag Kendall + Kylie’s OTK boots, or if you’re after all the camo you can get your hands on, here are 16 ways to jump on the trend right now.

Kendall + Kylie Alexx2 Thigh-High Boots, $388, coming soon to brownsshoes.com

