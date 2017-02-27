The Men of Moonlight Have a Seriously Hot New Gig

ICYMI, Moonlight won Best Picture and now the actors are starring in a major ad campaign for Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein casts Moonlight in new ad campaign

Literally just after the film took home several Oscars  (including the award for Best Picture after a not-so-chic mix-up), Calvin Klein announced the Moonlight actors as the faces—and bods—of a maaajor ad campaign.

The brand dropped nine steamy images for their latest underwear campaign, starring Alex Hibbert, Ashton Sanders, Trevante Rhodes and Mahershala Ali, on their website and Instagram page right after the Oscars—which couldn’t be better timed, if you ask us.

In true CK form, the actors are seen modelling cotton shirts, jeans and, of course, underwear from the Spring 2017 collection.

It seems like it’s only been a hot second since designer Raf Simons has come on board for the brand as chief creative officer, and he’s already killing it. From the 10/10 fall ’17 collection at NYFW to the couture campaign starring Millie Bobby Brown, we’re left wondering what amazing things are coming next from the brand.  An ad campaign with Jughead from Riverdale? TBH, we could see it.

