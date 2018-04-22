50+ Glam Looks from the 2018 CAFA Red Carpet and Reception

Friday night marked the fifth annual Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards gala, and the country’s most stylish turned it out in a breathtaking array of homegrown designs for what’s been dubbed our country’s fashion Oscars.

Former ELLE creative director Joe Zee hosted the champagne-soaked evening, which celebrated the best and brightest in Canadian fashion, including Marie Saint Pierre, who picked up the award for Womenswear Designer of the Year, and Greta Constantine, who were granted the inaugural $20,000 Suzanne Rogers Designer Grant for International Development. The evening also included touching tributes to the late, legendary fashion journalist David Livingstone, and to Aldo Shoes founder Aldo Bensadoun for his massive contribution to the Canadian fashion industry.

For a full list of the 2018 winners, visit the CAFA website. Then scroll through the gallery below for highlights from the evening, including the most glamorous guests on the red carpet.

