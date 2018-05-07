Hold the Phone—Bella Hadid Is Bringing One of Our Fave ’90s Fashion Trends Back

Another day, another ’90s fashion trend making its way back into our closets. This time, it’s the bucket hat. It girls like Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber and hype baes on Instagram have been incorporating bucket hats into their OOTDs this spring(usually paired with a hoodie and a fanny pack, in case you’re wondering) and it’s time you start doing the same.

Whether you’re looking for the ultimate accessory to bring your streetwear look to the next level or if you’re just a very practical person and are looking for some sun protection, there’s a bucket hat for you. Below, we’ve rounded up 12 Bella-approved options in different prints and textures to shop now.

1 of 12

JW Anderson x Uniqlo, $30, uniqlo.com

