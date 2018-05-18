How to Get BTS’s “Fake Love” Style But, Like, On a Budget

BTS just blessed us with their new album Love Yourself: Tear and trust us when we say it’s GRAMMY-worthy. The Korean group of seven kept us up all night awaiting the highly-anticipated release, which included a music vid for their new single “Fake Love.” But it’s all Gucci because the wait was 100 percent worth getting no sleep.

Style-wise, BTS’s new visuals have us quaking all over the place and itching to hit the mall. Just one look at Jin, Taehyung, Hoseok, Jimin, Namjoon, Jungkook and Yoongi’s newfound obsession with deconstructed denim, animal prints and tie-dye galore will make you want to revisit your “Misery Business” days right. freakin’. now.

Scroll through the gallery below for our best tips for getting the look.

Cropped tie-dye mesh tee, $25, forever21.com

