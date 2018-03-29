16 Cute (Not Tacky) Pieces to Wear Now that Jays Season Is Back!

Yaass! The Toronto Blue Jays are back! If you snagged tickets to a game, or even if you’ll be watching from comfort of your couch, you’ll need something cute to wear to cheer on the team.

We’ve scoured the internet for the most fashionable Blue Jays women’s clothing, like a cool jean jacket from Levi’s and a minimalist watch from Fanatics. Go Jays go!

1 of 16 Previous Next Tumblr

Levi's Denim Trucker Jacket, $165, jaysshop.ca

Related:

See Hana Tajima’s Latest Modest Fashion Collab with Uniqlo

See the New H&M Conscious Collection Before It Hits Stores

Why Is Plus-Size Shopping in Canada the Actual Worst?