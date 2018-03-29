16 Cute (Not Tacky) Pieces to Wear Now that Jays Season Is Back!

Stylish sports merch *does* exist

0

Yaass! The Toronto Blue Jays are back! If you snagged tickets to a game, or even if you’ll be watching from comfort of your couch, you’ll need something cute to wear to cheer on the team.

We’ve scoured the internet for the most fashionable Blue Jays women’s clothing, like a cool jean jacket from Levi’s and a minimalist watch from Fanatics. Go Jays go!

1 of 16

Previous
Next

Levi's Denim Trucker Jacket, $165, jaysshop.ca

Previous
Next
Check out the rest of the gallery

Related:
See Hana Tajima’s Latest Modest Fashion Collab with Uniqlo
See the New H&M Conscious Collection Before It Hits Stores
Why Is Plus-Size Shopping in Canada the Actual Worst?

Subscribe to Our Newsletter
FLARE - Newsletter Signup

Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.

Comments are closed.

Resources