Black Friday Sales and Cyber Monday Steals You Need to Bookmark Immeds

Clothing, shoes and accessories:

Aritzia, aritzia.com

When: Black Friday, Cyber Monday—from Tuesday, November 21 to Monday, November 27 (extended store hours)

The Deal: Up to 50% off select fall and winter items

Saks, saksfifthavenue.com

When: November 20 to 26

The Deal: A different deal every day! Tuesday: designer sale breaks and denim event; Wednesday and Thursday: up to 60% off; Friday: spend $150, get $75; Saturday and Sunday: spend $200-499, get $50, spend $500-999, get $125, spend $1,000 to $1,999, get $250, spend $2,000 to $2,999, get $500 and spend $3000 or more, get $750. Also, only on Black Friday, you’ll get a $75 gift card with a purchase of $150.

Saks Off 5th Canada, SaksOFF5TH.com

When: Black Friday, Cyber Monday

The Deal: Friday through Sunday deals include 50% off men’s and women’s sweaters, cashmere, outerwear and cold weather accessories. On Monday, shop SaksOFF5TH.com and enjoy an extra 50% off select apparel and accessories, plus an extra 60% off cold weather gear.

Gilt, gilt.com

When: Black Friday, Cyber Monday

The Deal: The sale starts early, at 4p.m. on Thursday, November 23, with 90 items at 90% off. Starting Friday morning, take an extra 50% off select categories such as outerwear and cold weather accessories, and an extra 40% off boots, footwear, dresses and more. At 4 p.m. on Black Friday, enjoy 95 items at 95% off. Cyber Monday will feature Gilt’s best brands at up to 70% off, including Vince, Trina Turk and Karl Lagerfeld.

Kotn, kotn.com

When: Black Friday, Cyber Monday

The Deal: 100 % of the profits from both days will go to building a school in Egypt to help stop the illiteracy epidemic in the area. All profits will help fund a second school in the region (it is currently under construction), where 50 % of the students will be girls.

Frank And Oak, frankandoak.com

When: November 14 to 27

The Deal: November 14 to 20, save up to 50% off on selected items, in store and online. Black Friday, (as of 9 a.m. EST on Thursday), November 23 to 26, 30% off your purchase (restrictions apply), in store and online. Cyber Monday (as of 3 p.m. EST on Sunday), November 26 to 27, 35% off your purchase (restrictions apply), online only. Cyber Tuesday, November 28 to December 4, save up to 50% off on selected items, in store and online.

Aldo, aldoshoes.com

When: November 13 to 26

The Deal: An extra 30% off on all sale items from November 13 to November 22. November 23, take 50% off the original price on all sale items. November 24 to 26: 50% off the original price on all sale + 20% off regular priced merchandise. November 26 at 10 p.m.: 50% off original price on all sale + 20% off regular priced products.

*Note Free shipping on all orders starting November 20 until November 27.

Bench, bench.ca

When: Black Friday, Cyber Monday

The Deal: Black Friday, 50 to 70% off in stores, outlets and bench.ca. Cyber Monday, 50 to 70% off in stores, outlets and bench.ca, or receive free headphones or Bluetooth speaker with a purchase of $99 or more + free shipping (online only, while quantities last).

Lolë, lolewomen.com

When: November 24 to 26

The Deal: Selected styles are up to 40 % off in-store and online

Joe Fresh, joefresh.com

When: November 16 to 23

The Deal: November 16 to 19, save 40% off family outerwear, sweaters, accessories and boots. November 20 to 23, spend and save, buy one save 20%, buy two save 30%, buy three save 40% on family sleepwear. November 20 to 23: save 40% off hosiery, socks, underwear and bras (some exclusions apply).

H&M, hm.com

When: Black Friday, Cyber Monday

The Deal: For Black Friday, there are deals throughout the store beginning at $5 and up, with additional discounts on Cyber Monday.

Call It Spring, callitspring.com

When: November 16 to 26

The Deal: From November 16 to 22 take 40% off sale merchandise online + free shipping. From November 23 to 26 take 30% off regular price merchandise, 40% off sale + free shipping.

Le Château, lechateau.com

When: Black Friday, Cyber Monday

The Deal: On Black Friday save up to 50% off + mystery savings (one in three chances to win up to 100% off your purchase), in stores and online, until 2 p.m. on Friday. On Cyber Monday save up to 85% off select outlet styles.

See Eyewear, seeeyewear.ca

When: November 24

The Deal: Take $300 off two pairs of glasses, and all sunglasses are $129. Visit store for details.

Guess, guess.ca

When: November 23 to 26

The Deal: Save up to 40 to 50% off the entire store (some restrictions apply). On November 24, receive a duffel bag with the purchase of $125 or more, and/or a cosmetic bag with the purchase of $85 or more (while supplies last).

Marciano, guessbymarciano.guess.com

When: November 23 to 26

The Deal: Save 30 to 50% off entire store (some restrictions apply).

Guess Factory, guessfactory.com

When: November 23 to 27

The Deal: Save 30 to 60% off entire store (some restrictions apply). Black Friday, 12 p.m., take an additional 10% off a purchase of $100+ (some restrictions apply).

Ann Taylor, anntaylor.com

When: November 22 to 27

The Deal: 30% off entire purchase on November 22 and 23. 40% off entire purchase on November 24. 30% off entire purchase on November 25 to 27. Also, with every purchase, customers will receive a voucher for redemption during December 1 to 24, for $25 off purchases of $100 or more.

RW&CO., rw-co.com

When: November 20 to 27

The Deal: November 20 to 21, 40% off suiting (men’s shirts, suits, and ties, as well as women’s blazers, pants and skirts). November 22, all sweaters $39.90. November 23 dresses, $59.90, shirts $39.90 (in store only, starting at 5pm) and 40% off all regular priced items (excluding Go-To’s). Black Friday, 40% off (excluding Go-To’s). November 25, 40% off (excluding Go-To’s). November 26, 30% off one item, 40% off two items or more (excluding “go-to’s”) in store. Online, 30% off. Cyber Monday, 40% off entire online only (excluding”go-to’s”), including select new arrivals.

Tiger of Sweden Toronto, tigerofsweden.com

When: November 24 to 26

The Deal: Up to 40% off at Ossington location, not applicable online.

Suicoke Canada, Suicoke.ca

When: November 24 to 27

The Deal: Sale goes live November 24 at 12 a.m. on men’s and women’s clothing.

Miik, Miik.ca

When: November 24 to 27

The Deal: 40% off a large selection of styles, plus a special flash sale announced on both Friday and Monday.

Hyba, hyba.ca

When: November 20 to 27

The Deal: There will be a different deal each day, plus up to 50% off online.

Stole My Heart, stolemyheart.ca

When: November 24 to 27

The Deal: A special gift card promotion will be on offer—when you spend $100 (before tax) in stores or online you will receive a $20 gift card back.

Soia & Kyo, soiakyo.com

When: November 20 to 24

The Deal: Up to 50% off everything both in store and online.

Faded Lifestyle, fadedlifestyle.com

When: November 24 to 27

The Deal: 50% off selected tees, tanks, long sleeve tees and more.

Amazon, amazon.ca

When: November 24

The Deal: Save 30 to 50% off select Amazon Prime-exclusive clothing, shoes, and handbags, 60% off select jeans for men and women, 50% off select Clarks shoes for men and women, and 40% off select Puma clothing, watches & bags for all ages.

Gap, gapcanada.ca

When: November 21 to 25 and November 27

The Deal: 50% off online and in store from November 21 to 25, and 50% off everything online on Cyber Monday.

Old Navy, oldnavy.ca

When: November 22 to 24 and November 27

The Deal: 50% off online and in store from November 22 to 24, and 50% off everything online on Cyber Monday. Old Navy will also give $1 to Boys & Girls Club of Canada for every $1 Cozy Sock purchased on Black Friday, up to $1 million.

Banana Republic, bananarepublic.ca

When: November 24 to 28 and November 27

The Deal: 50% off online and in store from November 24 to 28, and 50% off everything online on Cyber Monday.

Sportchek, sportchek.ca

When: November 24 and 27

The Deal: Save 40% to 70% on jackets, shoes, hoodies, cameras, fitness trackers and sports equipment from brands like Sorel, Columbia, Adidas and Reebok.

Ever New, evernew.ca

When: November 23 to 27

The Deal: Get 25% off regular-priced items, and an additional 40% off sale items both in store and online between November 23 and 25. From November 26 to 27, both sales are online only.

Coach, coach.com

When: November 17 to 27

The Deal: All Coach Canada stores are offering 30% off everything from November 17 to 26, and on November 27, save 30% online. And from November 22 to December 5, select Coach Canada stores will be offering 70% off select Coach 1941 ready-to-wear pieces.

Simons, simons.ca

When: November 25 to 28

The Deal: Save up to 50% off select items starting both in store and online.

Hudson’s Bay, thebay.com

When: November 24 to 26

The Deal: Save 50% on select women’s clothing, including coats and jackets from Calvin Klein, London Fog and Novelti. Get Lord & Taylor cashmere for just $80, and save 40 to 50% on sleepwear and robes. Select shoes, cold weather accessories and activewear are also reduced by 40%, and save up to 50% on select designer watches. Everything at Topshop and Topman will be reduced by 30%, too, with a special few hours (7 to 11 a.m. on November 24) when everything will be 40% off.

Bikini.com

When: November 20 to 27

The Deal: Their Black Friday collection of select swim and resort wear is at 50% off all week, and the weekend of November 24, it goes down again to 75% off. The Cyber Monday collection also launches on the weekend at 60% off, and on Monday, it’ll drop down to 70% off.

Preloved, getpreloved.com

When: November 23 to 27

The Deal: 50% off the entire site with the coupon code BLACK5DAY.

Beauty:

Rocky Mountain Soap Co., rockymountainsoap.com

When: November 23 to 27

The Deal: Rocky Mountain Soap Company will be giving away gifts with purchase online and in store. Tune into their e-newsletter or check rockymountainsoap.com for exclusive Black Friday/Cyber Monday giveaways, including body, face and hair care products.

Consonant, consonantskincare.com

When: Black Friday, Cyber Monday

The Deal: At both locations receive 20 % off storewide, as well as gift bags for the first 75 people. 20% off sale will also be available online on Cyber Monday.

Philosophy, sephora.com

When: Black Friday

The Deal: Snag a 350 mL bottle of Philosophy’s number one selling cleanser, Purity, for only $15 (a $50 value).

Blitz Facial Bar, blitzfacialbar.com

When: The month of November

The Deal: Special Blitz Facial Toner & Clay Mask set $40, online only.

The Detox Market, thedetoxmarket.ca

When: Starting November 21

The Deal: $10 off $100, $25 off $200 (plus, a gift with purchase—a free Odacite serum, while supplies last), $60 off $400 (plus, a gift with purchase—free Odacite serum and mist, while supplies last).

Lierac, lierac.ca

When: November 20 to November 27th

The Deal: 30% off all products

Phyto, phyto-canada.ca

When: November 20 to November 27th

The Deal: 30% off all products

Zorah Biocosmetiques, zorah.ca

When: November 23 to November 26th

The Deal: 20% off all products

Annabelle, annabelle.com

When: Black Friday, Cyber Monday

The Deal: 40% all website + free shipping. If you spend $35 or more, you also get a free mascara.

Marcelle, marcelle.com

When: Black Friday, Cyber Monday

The Deal: 30% off all website + free shipping. If you spend $65, free gift with purchase.

Lise Watier, lisewatier.com

When: Black Friday, Cyber Monday

The Deal: 20% all website + free shipping. If you spend $100, free gift with purchase (choice of three products).

Health Hut, healthhutboutique.com

When: November 24 to November 27

The Deal: Spend $100 to get 10% off, spend $200 to get 15% off, or spend $400 to get 20% off, valid in store (786 College St). Online on November 27 only using code HHHOLIDAY10, HHHOLIDAY15, or HHHOLIDAY20.

Pure + Simple, pureandsimple.ca

When: Black Friday, Cyber Monday

The Deal: Buy any two products listed here + get the third free (free item must be of equal or lesser value). Any product from the Minimalist Line, Pure + Simple Charcoal Detox Mask or Kaia’s Detox Hot Bath. Available at all Pure + Simple locations and online.

Kat Von D, kvdb.com

When: November 23 to November 28th

The Deal: Spend $75 and get a vegan leather makeup bag plus four minis: Mini Tattoo Liner in Trooper Black, Mini Ink Liner in Trooper Black, Mini Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Nahz Fur Atoo, Mini Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Exorcism. Spend $50 and get a mini compact mirror. Buy any Farm Sanctuary Everlasting Liquid Lipstick and get a free tote bag.

Sappho New Paradigm, mysappho.com

When: November 24 to 27

The Deal: 20% off everything online

Estée Lauder, esteelauder.ca

When: November 24

The Deal: Estée Lauder’s Limited Edition Advanced Night Repair red bottle will be $99.00. Advanced Night Repair is usually $120.

Amazon, amazon.ca

When: November 24

The Deal: Save up to 45% off select Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes, and up to 40% off select Oral-B power toothbrushes

Charlotte Tilbury, charlottetilbury.com

When: November 20 to 27

The Deal: 33% to more than 50% off a different beauty kit every day of the week.

Caudalie, caudalie.com

When: November 24

The Deal: When you spend $75 or more, you’ll get a gift set valued at $52 in a pretty little Caudalie makeup bag. And if you purchase three spa treatments, you’ll get one body treatment for free.

Hudson’s Bay, thebay.com

When: November 24 to 26

The Deal: Get 10% off all cosmetics and fragrances (excluding Hermès and Dyson), and snag three value sets: the Bobbi Brown Mascara Duo Set for $25 (valued at $71), the Lancôme Génifique Black Friday set for $132 (valued at $245) and the Clinique Pick Your Party five-piece set for $33 (valued at $117).

Lifestyle and travel:

Always x Always, alwaysxalways.com

When: November 24 to November 27

The Deal: 40% off the entire online shop + spend $150 and get free shipping.

Pepper B., pepperbdesign.com

When: November 24 to November 27

The Deal: 25% off the entire online shop using the code PBHOLIDAY at checkout + plus free shipping when you spend $175 or more.

Printed Matter, printedmatterpaper.com

When: Cyber Monday

The Deal: 15% off entire online shop using the code CYBER15

Contiki, contiki.com

When: Until November 30

The Deal: Save up to 30% off (or up to $889), plus $150 off your airfare when you book between November 17 to November 30, on select departures from December 2017 to March 2018, using promo code APBLACKFRIDAYAIR to save on your airline ticket.

Busabout, busabout.com

When: Black Friday

The Deal: Save up to $869 per person when you purchase their “Unlimited Hop-on Hop-off” pass at full price. A selection of Busabout’s other adventures are also on offer including 25% off select Croatia Sail departures (May/August/September/October); 25% off their Summer Series 25% off Ultimate Eastern Adventure; 25% off Thai Island Flexi Hopper; and 15% off all other trips (until January 14, 2018). All deals, other than the 15% off “all other trips,” are valid from November 19 to 30 on busabout.com.

Trafalgar, trafalgar.com

When: November 22 to 27

The Deal: A savings of $750 off per couple on 20 of its most popular guided vacations.

The Edgy Veg cook book, chapters.indigo.ca amazon.ca

When: Black Friday, Cyber Monday

The Deal: The book will be included in Indigo’s exclusive “Top 50 for 50%” on Black Friday. See Amazon.ca for discounts on Cyber Monday.

Sugarfina, sugarfina.ca

When: November 24 to 26

The Deal: On Black Friday, their Metrotown Vancouver location will have special in-store sales, and online, there will be a different deal every day until Cyber Monday. You can also win a Cheers Bento Box on Cyber Monday and Tuesday when you spend $75 or more.

