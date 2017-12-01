Our Fave Looks from the Billboard Women in Music Red Carpet

The gals brought allllll the spice to the Billboard Women in Music red carpet on November 30. The event, which shows love to the most talented ladies in the music industry, welcomed all your faves from Solange to Camila and if you’re looking for outfit inspo, be prepared to invest in strictly black and white separates—there wasn’t a pop of colour in sight.

Highlights from the event include a stunning performance by Kelly Clarkson, who donned a custom glitter encrusted dress, and Selena Gomez’s heart-wrenching acceptance speech (she thanks her best friend and kidney donor—we dare you to watch and not cry) for Woman of the Year whilst rocking a leather Versace ensemble. Be sure to click through for all the looks from our favourite hunnies on the 2017 Billboard Women in Music red carpet here:

(Photo: Getty Images) Solange Knowles in Mindy Le Brock

Solange Knowles in Mindy Le Brock

2. Selena Gomez in Versace

3. Kelly Rowland in Tibi

4. Camila Cabello in Dolce & Gabbana

5. Kelly Clarkson

6. Elle Fanning in Versace

7. Taraji P. Henson in Schiaparelli

8. Ciara in Vera Wang

9. Heidi Klum in Celine

10. Mary J. Blige in Julien Macdonald Next

