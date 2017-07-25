Trend Alert: Football Sleeves Are Fall’s Biggest Trend You Can Start Wearing Now

Shop the new oversized sleeve trend we’re betting you’ll see everywhere come fall

0

Oversized sleeves are having a serious moment (bell, flute, ruffled—we love them all) and football sleeves are our call for fall’s hottest silhouette. We love the top-heavy look paired with feminine details for an ’80s-inspired outfit that rivals current fashions.

While the classification might bring to mind the image of a burly-shouldered, helmet-wearing man, our edit is much more chic. The big sleeves get their name from the sport itself, but think light and airy fabrics with just enough staunch to hold their shape, sans shoulder pads.

And when the cooler weather ushers in a whole new set of trends, get ahead of the cycle and style a lighter button down blouse with a high-waisted skirt and mules for an easy-breezy fall look. Try cinching football sleeve dresses at the waist, too, or pairing a top with cigarette pants to balance out those oversized shoulders.

We put together some of our fave football sleeve tops and dresses to shop so that you can step up your shoulder game now.

1 of 30

Previous
Next

Tibi drape twill easy top, $470, fwrd.com

Previous
Next

Related:
25 Cute Halter Tops We’re Wearing With Everything ATM
24 Pairs of Pastel Pants for When You Need a Break from Sundresses
Clear Heels That Won’t Make You Look Like You’re in a Coyote Ugly Reboot

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.

Comments are closed.

Resources