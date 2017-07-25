Trend Alert: Football Sleeves Are Fall’s Biggest Trend You Can Start Wearing Now

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Oversized sleeves are having a serious moment (bell, flute, ruffled—we love them all) and football sleeves are our call for fall’s hottest silhouette. We love the top-heavy look paired with feminine details for an ’80s-inspired outfit that rivals current fashions.
While the classification might bring to mind the image of a burly-shouldered, helmet-wearing man, our edit is much more chic. The big sleeves get their name from the sport itself, but think light and airy fabrics with just enough staunch to hold their shape, sans shoulder pads.
And when the cooler weather ushers in a whole new set of trends, get ahead of the cycle and style a lighter button down blouse with a high-waisted skirt and mules for an easy-breezy fall look. Try cinching football sleeve dresses at the waist, too, or pairing a top with cigarette pants to balance out those oversized shoulders.
We put together some of our fave football sleeve tops and dresses to shop so that you can step up your shoulder game now.