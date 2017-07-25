Trend Alert: Football Sleeves Are Fall’s Biggest Trend You Can Start Wearing Now

Oversized sleeves are having a serious moment (bell, flute, ruffled—we love them all) and football sleeves are our call for fall’s hottest silhouette. We love the top-heavy look paired with feminine details for an ’80s-inspired outfit that rivals current fashions.

While the classification might bring to mind the image of a burly-shouldered, helmet-wearing man, our edit is much more chic. The big sleeves get their name from the sport itself, but think light and airy fabrics with just enough staunch to hold their shape, sans shoulder pads.

And when the cooler weather ushers in a whole new set of trends, get ahead of the cycle and style a lighter button down blouse with a high-waisted skirt and mules for an easy-breezy fall look. Try cinching football sleeve dresses at the waist, too, or pairing a top with cigarette pants to balance out those oversized shoulders.

We put together some of our fave football sleeve tops and dresses to shop so that you can step up your shoulder game now.

1 of 30 Previous Next Tumblr

Tibi drape twill easy top, $470, fwrd.com

Previous 1. Tibi drape twill easy top, $470, fwrd.com

2. Stripe corset Top, $75, topshop.com

3. Rejina Pyo Greta pleated stretch-cotton poplin midi dress, $1176, net-a-porter.com

4. Lea & Viola striped bow blouse, $98, anthropologie.com

5. Farrow Margaux top, $86, needsupply.com

6. Ellery euphoric oversized sleeve crop top, $870, modaoperandi.com

7. Cotton blouse, $30, hm.com

8. Pouf sleeve one button blazer pinstripe, $695, shopsmythe.com

9. Topshop shirt, $48, nordstrom.com

10. Rosario top, $181, theloeil.com

11. Diagonal blouse, $181, wconcept.com

12. Sea dress, $267, shopbop.com

13. Milly Victoria blazer, $755, saksfifthavenue.com

14. Marc Jacobs T-shirt, $215, ssense.com

15. Doub dress, $99, freepeople.com

16. Puff sleeve surplice top, $22, shein.com

17. Puffed sleeve herringbone pattern blouse, $65, stylenanda.com

18. Quince dress, $445, town-clothes.com

19. Priory top, $164, newclassics.ca

20. J.W Anderson top, $377, matchesfashion.com

21. Albertine top, $200, shopdoen.com

22. Cairo top, $133, stylemafia.us

23. Striped midi dress, $70, zara.com

24. Open-work blouse, $108, stories.com

25. Virginia stripe blouse, $113, storets.com

26. Noah Ecru dress, $170, pixiemarket.com

27. ABS by Allen Schwartz blouse, $152, nordstromrack.com

28. Mini shift dress with puff sleeve, $77, asos.com

29. FRS dress, $75, frontrowshop.com

30. Puffed sleeves dress, $35, mango.com Next

Related:

25 Cute Halter Tops We’re Wearing With Everything ATM

24 Pairs of Pastel Pants for When You Need a Break from Sundresses

Clear Heels That Won’t Make You Look Like You’re in a Coyote Ugly Reboot