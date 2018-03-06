200 of the Very Best Street Style Looks From Fashion Month

The fall 2018 runway shows are wrapping up in Paris, thus bringing the current Fashion Month to an end. And we don’t know about you, but we’re already making our fall shopping wish lists.

Luckily, every season we also get a dose of real-time OOTD inspo, courtesy of the street style stars outside the shows. Whether they go full-on glam or keep it casual in sneakers and sweats, the attendees provide the best eye candy. Naturally, our editors combed through every single look and bookmarked the very best.

Unusually warm temps in New York meant coats came off to reveal pretty prints and plaids, overcast London served up monochrome looks, Milan brought us the brightest jewel tones, and layering was a must for the unseasonably cold and snowy Paris streets. It was all the perfect inspo to help get us through the last few weeks of winter before spring finally arrives.

Scroll through to see 200 of our favourite looks from the past four weeks of fashion.

(Photo: ImaxTree)

