What Instagram’s Most Stylish Are Buying at Topshop Right Now

Fall fashion is in full swing and that means our cozy knits, statement coats and ankle boots are all on high rotation and we are here. For. It.

If you’re still scouting your statement pieces of the season, look no further than our v. handy guide to the best of Topshop according to what the most stylish gals on Instagram have been snapping up at the store. Spoiler alert: OTT coats in bright colours and plush fabrics are an absolute MUST and textures (velvet! shearling!), sock booties and ankle-skimming trousers are what you should be looking for.

So, what are you waiting for? Check out what our fave fashion gals on IG are buying from Topshop right now and shop the pieces for yourself—before they sell out.

