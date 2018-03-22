What Instagram’s Most Stylish Are Buying from Simons RN

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Can we all just agree that Simons is the best?! ICYMI, this Quebec-born department store (it was founded in 1840 as a family biz and recently expanded to BC, Alberta and Ontario) carries the chicest selection of fashion and accessories for women and men, plus a killer home section. Best part? They cater to every budget, from supes affordable brands, like their house labels Twik and Icone, to splurge-worthy designers, like Carven and Issey Miyake.
If you’re in the middle of Marie Kondo-ing your closet for spring and need a few fresh new items, be sure to hit up this one-stop shop. Not sure where to start? Look to these stylish influencers for inspo—we rounded up the best of Simons spring 2018, from cool tiny sunglasses to a men’s graphic tee to stand-out checkered pants, that Instagram’s most stylish are sporting now.