What Instagram’s Most Stylish Are Buying from Simons RN

Can we all just agree that Simons is the best?! ICYMI, this Quebec-born department store (it was founded in 1840 as a family biz and recently expanded to BC, Alberta and Ontario) carries the chicest selection of fashion and accessories for women and men, plus a killer home section. Best part? They cater to every budget, from supes affordable brands, like their house labels Twik and Icone, to splurge-worthy designers, like Carven and Issey Miyake.

If you’re in the middle of Marie Kondo-ing your closet for spring and need a few fresh new items, be sure to hit up this one-stop shop. Not sure where to start? Look to these stylish influencers for inspo—we rounded up the best of Simons spring 2018, from cool tiny sunglasses to a men’s graphic tee to stand-out checkered pants, that Instagram’s most stylish are sporting now.

