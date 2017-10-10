The Best of Aritzia Fall 2017 According to Instagram’s Most Stylish

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
We have a whole lot of love for Canadian brand Aritzia (and so does Meghan Markle, apparently!). Season to season, they deliver on-point pieces from the best basics to total statement-makers, and the fall 2017 collection defs does not disappoint.
If you still haven’t updated your wardrobe for the new season, firstly, what are you waiting for, people?! (We kid, of course.) And second of all, we’ve got you. We found what our fave influencers—and overall extremely stylish peeps—on Instagram are buying from Aritzia right now, so you don’t have to.
Psst: word on the street is that Aritzia is having a sale RN, so we suggest you run, don’t walk, to a store near you on the immediate.