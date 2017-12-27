Peep The Best-Dressed Celebs of 2017

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Every single week, we document our favourite celebrity style slay—which means as 2017 comes to a close, we have a pretty big collection of fashionable celebs in killer ‘fits. To mark the end of a great year in style, we narrowed it down again to just 27 it girls who owned the style game.
We caught Ashley in a killer striped mini, Gigi in the fuzziest coat and Hailey in a drapey duster, just to name a few. Click through to see all our favourite celeb style moments of the year, and get a little inspo for a 2018 closet refresh.