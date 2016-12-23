100+ Chic Photos of the Best Dressed Celebs of 2016

It was too hard to narrow it down so we didn’t! Here are the best dressed 2016 celebs from all the most memorable red carpets

0

From Alicia Vikander’s couture Belle impression at the Oscars in February to yards of glistening sequins on Emma, Suki and Dakota at the Venice Film Festival in May, 2016 was a big year for MAJOR red carpet moments. Here are the best dressed 2016 celebs from the year’s most glam red carpets.

1 of 133

Previous
Next
(Photo: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock)

Cate Blanchett at the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards in January.

Previous
Next

Related: 
100 of Our Fave Street Style Looks From Fashion Month Spring 2017
300+ Street Style Looks From Paris Fashion Week SS ’17
All the Best Street Style From Milan Fashion Week Spring ’17
All the Best Street Style From London Fashion Week Spring ’17
200+ Street Style Looks From NYFW SS17

Introducing the FLARE Morning Fix App

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Download FLARE Morning Fix—our new daily app—for fresh hits of fashion, beauty, health, sex, relationships, work and culture, plus shoppable outfit inspo! Find it on the App Store and Google Play.

Google Play Store
Apple App Store

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources