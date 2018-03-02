Get the Look: This Week’s Best-Dressed Celebs

Monday to Friday, we’re serving up a dose of celebrity style courtesy of our fave stars—plus key pieces to steal their steez!

0

1 of 40

Previous
Next
(Photo: Getty Images)

Week of February 26th: Monday

Jennifer Hudson

The singer attended an event in LA looking subtly sexy in an off-the-shoulder velvet LBD.

Previous
Next
Check out the rest of the gallery

Related:

Rachel McAdams Is Reportedly Pregnant! + More Celebs Expecting Babies
Forget Severed Heads, Let’s Talk About the Turbans at Gucci, Shall We?
Hailey Baldwin’s New Cut and Colour Are Serious Hair Goals

Subscribe to Our Newsletter
FLARE - Newsletter Signup

Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.

Comments are closed.

Resources