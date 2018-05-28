The Best Bachelorette Dresses of All Time

With every season of The Bachelor/Bachelorette that passes, it feels more and more like prom for grownups. The contestants, full of hope for their bright futures, waltz out in their rented tuxes and apparently expensive gowns and pin flowers on each other. It’s a lot.

But every so often, one of those ’fits stands out amongst the sea of sequins and makes us take notice. From Meredith’s shirt-skirt combo to Jubliee’s curve-hugging white to Lauren’s bright blue, we took a trip down memory lane to peep all the scene-stealing looks from the past 15 (!) years.

Before Becca’s season kicks off tonight, scroll through to see our picks for the 20 best Bachelorette dresses of all time.

(Photo: Courtesy ABC) Trista Sutter, Season 1, The Bachelorette Holy crap, the first Bachelorette proposal ever! Trista looked vaguely bridal, which was v. approps for the occasion.