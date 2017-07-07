25 Beach Cover-Ups You Need in Your Life

Heading to the beach to do anything (take Instagram posts, tan, hang out with friends) but swim? You’ll need a chic cover-up.

We found a few fancy ones (by a few, we mean a lot!) to suit your needs. Whether you wear it over your bikini or as a sheer top, this small add-on will make your outfit slay. See our picks below of the best beach cover-ups to shop now.

Bleu By Rod Beattie Tunic, $97, bikinivillage.com

