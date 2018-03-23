Get in On Spring’s Biggest Bag Trend from Less than $25

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Basket bags dominated Instagram last spring and summer, and now that we’re almost through with the cold weather, we’re looking forward to their resurgence. This trend makes it socially acceptable to look like you’re always on your way to a chic picnic, and truly there’s nothing more we could ever want in life.
This season, brands are weaving straw, wicker, plastic and bamboo into fun shapes and sizes that work for any occasion. Scroll through our round-up of basket bags at every price point and start planning your Insta-perfect ’fits (may we suggst a floral dress, some espadrilles and a big, floppy hat?), because summer is just around the corner, friends!