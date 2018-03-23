Get in On Spring’s Biggest Bag Trend from Less than $25

This adorbs trend is here to stay

0

Basket bags dominated Instagram last spring and summer, and now that we’re almost through with the cold weather, we’re looking forward to their resurgence. This trend makes it socially acceptable to look like you’re always on your way to a chic picnic, and truly there’s nothing more we could ever want in life.

This season, brands are weaving straw, wicker, plastic and bamboo into fun shapes and sizes that work for any occasion. Scroll through our round-up of basket bags at every price point and start planning your Insta-perfect ’fits (may we suggst a floral dress, some espadrilles and a big, floppy hat?), because summer is just around the corner, friends!

1 of 13

Previous
Next

Rock N Rose Farah Woven Basket Bag, $147, asos.com

Previous
Next
Check out the rest of the gallery

Related:

Bright Red Is the Hottest Update For Your Spring Coat
What Instagram’s Most Stylish Are Buying from Simons RN
Fashion Has Been Obsessed With Turbans For Centuries… and It’s Still Not OK

Subscribe to Our Newsletter
FLARE - Newsletter Signup

Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.

Comments are closed.

Resources