8 of the Baddest Boss Lady Halloween Costumes You Need to Try This Year

From superheroes and lady wrestlers to film and TV heroines, 2017 has been another banner year for female empowerment in pop culture. So put your inner warrior on display with badass Halloween costumes that pay homage to some of our favourite women of the year.

Click through for all the absolute best #badbitchalert Halloween costume inspo.

(Photo: Clay Enos) Wonder Woman Gal Gadot’s turn as Wonder Woman was the biggest blockbuster hit of the summer, and it’s easy to see why. Whether your take on this Amazonian princess is retro chic or modern-day fierce, this is one iconic costume that always turns heads.

