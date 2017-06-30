Asos Gets Love After Leaving Stretch Marks On Swimsuit Models

How many times do the words “beach bod” land on your radar when summer weather hits? It’s pretty frustrating to have that “ideal” body type shoved down our throats as a summer must-have, and to watch celebs get dragged through the mud for imperfections that, let’s be real, we all have.

Asos took a stand against that annoying (and dangerous) summer theme when they ditched the retouching and left the stretch marks behind on a bunch of the women modelling their swimwear. This is insanely refreshing because it serves as a reminder that even people who model for a living have skin imperfections, because, news flash: stretch marks are mega normal.

And what Asos did definitely didn’t go unnoticed. The Twitterverse exploded with appreciation for the refreshing reminder of what’s really normal.

As someone who has always been ashamed of her stretch marks & felt I was the only 1 of my friends to have them, @ASOS are my #MVP! #asos pic.twitter.com/nVbtg3p8Hr — AffairWithBeauty (@LoveaffairwithB) June 29, 2017

So impressed with @Asos for not airbrushing the models stretchmarks She looks amazing! pic.twitter.com/OKEZinpjKe — Amy (@amyrowlandsx) June 28, 2017

Asos not editing out girl’s stretch marks on their swimwear photos is giving me so much life, look how beautiful they all are pic.twitter.com/VxMjc4OQg6 — Leah Tudor (@leahtudorx) June 28, 2017

Although Asos hasn’t officially confirmed that they’re banning retouching en masse, the corporate responsibility page on asos.com states that they don’t “artificially adjust photographs of models to change their appearance.” Hear hear!

