Ashley Graham’s Call for Diversity on the VS Runway, plus 12 Plus-size Models Who Deserve Wings

We love, love, LOVE Ashley Graham for keeping it real on Instagram and one of her latest posts is no exception. Now that the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is blowing up your feed (it was just taped in Shanghai and is set to air on TV on November 28), the model posted of a photo of herself with photoshopped angel wings and the caption, “Got my wings! .. my #AdditionElle wings! #thickthighssavelives.”
Her post serves as a not so subtle hint to Victoria’s Secret that they need to add even more diversity (read: more representation of real women and bodies) to their show and campaigns. Sure, they definitely stepped it up by including more women of colour this year, but they still have a long way to go when it comes to body inclusivity.
We suggest VS uses designers like Addition Elle, Christian Siriano and Canadian Lesley Hampton as examples of brands that are killing it when it comes to inclusivity. Below, we’ve rounded up several extremely talented plus-size models who, like Ashley Graham, would slay the Victoria’s Secret catwalk. We’re crossing our fingers that these curvy ladies get a spot in the 2018 show.
