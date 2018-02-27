Aritzia’s 10 Best-Selling Items (Including *That* Meghan Markle Dress)

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Since Aritzia opened its first shop 34 years ago, the fashion brand has been known for its wearable styles that range from chic work-appropriate pieces to comfy weekend wear and everything in-between. The Vancouver-founded company carries an ever-changing roster of sartorial staples but there are a few styles that have become perennial favourites, like the classic luxe cashmere crew sweater to the Beaune dress—a go-to for Meghan Markle.
Pulling from all their lines including Babaton, Wilfred and Talula, here are 10 Aritzia best selling items of all time.