Set an alarm immediately: tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. EST, cool girl-beloved Swedish brand Acne Studios is launching AcneArchive.com. It will host a two-day pop-up shop packed with the label’s classic staples, showroom pieces and exclusive items from past seasons. If that’s not enough, EVERYTHING will be on sale, with some pieces slashed by as much as 75 percent. You guys!!!!

If you’re thinking to yourself: No way is this sweet, sweet opportunity available to us folks north of the border—think again. This is the first time an archival Acne Studios sale like this is open to Canadian online shoppers. That means you’ll be able to get your hands on one of their iconic leather jackets, a pair of statement boots, or even an amazing bag, all at an insane discount.

Although the site isn’t live yet, you can sign up now to stay on top of any updates. When the site is live, the sale will only run for two days, and everything will definitely move quickly. So clear your Wednesday morning schedule and get ready to blow that tax return.

