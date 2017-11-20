All the Best Looks on the AMAs Red Carpet

Snug, black and sheer was the name of the game on the November 19 American Music Awards red carpet. But we also got a few pops of colour from powerhouse Pink and our girl Lilly Singh, plus pretty pastels from Lea Michele and Riverdale’s Cami Mendes and overall, celebs showed up to one of music’s biggest nights serving some serious rock ‘n roll glam.

Click through for our 18 fave looks of the night, including a little love for some of the stylish dudes on the 2017 AMAs red carpet.

(Photo: Getty Images) Demi Lovato in Ester Abner

2. Lea Michele in J. Mendel

3. Lilly Singh in Calvin Klein

4. Kehlani in Amen

5. Lili Reinhart in Cushnie et Ochs

6. Madelaine Petsch in Fabiana

7. P!nk in Monique Lhullier

8. Shawn Mendes in Giorgio Armani

9. Cami Mendes in J. Mendel

10. Diana Ross

11. Hailee Steinfeld in Mugler

12. BTS in Gucci

13. Selena Gomez in Coach

14. Tracee Ellis Ross in Stella McCartney

15. Yara Shahidi in Prada

16. Alessia Cara

17. Chrissy Metz in Kiyonna

18. Niall Horan in Paul Smith Next

