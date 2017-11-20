All the Best Looks on the AMAs Red Carpet

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Snug, black and sheer was the name of the game on the November 19 American Music Awards red carpet. But we also got a few pops of colour from powerhouse Pink and our girl Lilly Singh, plus pretty pastels from Lea Michele and Riverdale’sCami Mendes and overall, celebs showed up to one of music’s biggest nights serving some serious rock ‘n roll glam.
Click through for our 18 fave looks of the night, including a little love for some of the stylish dudes on the 2017 AMAs red carpet.